Free mental health festival returns to Louisville, promotes community healing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MindFEST is returning to Louisville for a second year in a row to provide community members with resources in a safe environment.

The mental health festival will be held May 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Roots 101 African American History Museum.

According to organizers, the goal of MindFEST is to reduce the overall stigma of mental health and to provide a safe space where people can lean on each other for emotional support.

This year’s theme: “I Have a Story to Tell.”

“In recent weeks, there have been unspeakable tragedies in our city and country,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “We need to come together to help each other heal. That starts with us talking openly about our mental health and creating meaningful change.”

Amanda Villaveces, director of Mental Health Lou., said this year's theme speaks to the power of people sharing their stories with each other.

"Our stories are effective tools that can change the trajectory of someone’s life,” Villaveces said. “Open conversation about our mental well-being is very important as our city continues to struggle with gun violence.”

Admission to MindFEST is free. The event with have music, food, entertainment, art, yoga, vendors, and panel discussions.

One of the discussions will be led by a panel of professionals who will share their stories related to the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

“MindFEST creates a space where people can learn about mental health in a fun and safe environment," Emily Davis, president of MindFEST, said. "We also hope it will encourage people to feel comfortable to share their story, because we all have a story to tell."

Lamont Collins, founder and CEO of the Roots 101 Museum, said they are proud to once again host MindFEST.

"Historically, the Black experience in America has and continues to be characterized by trauma and violence,” Collins said. “We must not be afraid to tell our stories and talk about our mental health if we want to heal and build resilience."

The Louisville Bats are once again hosting Mental Health Awareness Night at Slugger Field on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. A portion of each ticket purchased will help promote and support the importance of mental wellbeing.

Click here to learn more about mental health resources in Louisville.

