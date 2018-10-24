LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — By themselves, the numbers 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 don't mean much, but if you're the owner of a Mega Millions lottery ticket with that combination, you are likely a million dollars richer. And if you got the megaball number right too, you may already be planning your next purchase of an island in the Caribbean.

But chances are, you didn't do either of those and all that's left is a tiny piece of paper, once holding dreams of riches, now a good place to spit your gum if there's no trash can nearby.

"Didn't win. Not a number won," Mike Milby, one of the many people who woke up Wednesday morning to find that they did not become a millionaire - or in the case of one person in South Carolina, a billionaire, overnight, said. "I thought I could take a chance. My stepson, he said he wanted his share when we won."

Milby said he bought $20 worth of tickets from the Speedway gas station off Fegenbush Lane Tuesday evening. While he wasn't a winner, someone else who bought a ticket from the same store had a lot more luck, leaving with a ticket with $1 million.

"Wish it was mine, one of my numbers," Milby said.

The chances of hitting on one of the million-dollar tickets is astronomical. A ticket has a shot to get all five of the numbers correct with odds of one in 12.6 million, but the state of Kentucky has been pretty lucky recently, with four of these $1 million tickets sold in the Bluegrass State just in the past 17 days.

"This is obviously a life-changing amount of money," Chip Polston, the senior vice president of communications for the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, said. "It doesn't bring with it the tremendous amount of scrutiny that whoever won this 1.5-and-change billion dollar jackpot last night is going to undergo."

According to Polston, stores get a 5 percent commission for all the tickets sold and they also earn bonuses when cashing out winning tickets, but this Speedway off Fegenbush won't be the ones giving the lucky winner his or her $1 million.

"That one you've got to bring here," Polston said. "Whenever you get up to a million dollar ticket, up to that realm, you've got to bring it to us."

Kentucky Lottery does offer a debriefing program and assistance for big winners to help them navigate life after striking it big, though Polston said million-dollar winners tend to have a better grasp on their financial futures than those, like the winner in South Carolina, receiving multi-million or even billion-dollar windfalls.

"They're pretty numb, but it's a pretty joyous experience," Polston said of past million-dollar winners. "The big jackpot winners we had come in, to a person, excitement and happiness are not the initial reaction. They're scared to death."

But as the Kentucky Lottery waits for their newest million-dollar winner to come forward, it's a time to take a breath after the Mega Millions madness.

"It feels like the day after Derby here," Polson said. "It's a let down. We've had an exciting run."

But lottery players like Milby said they're ready for the next jackpot - and he knows where he'll be buying his tickets from now on.

"Oh yeah, I'll be back," he said. "I'll be back."

