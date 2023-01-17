Program aims to connect Kentucky's military families with child care

Families taking part in the program will receive a $1,500 monthly stipend to help with child care expenses.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has been identified as one of the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative meant to connect military families with quality child care, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The effort to increase child care options for military families is being offered through the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood – PLUS program, the governor said recently.

The program provides child care fee assistance to eligible military families when on-base or installation care is unavailable, the governor's office said.

It benefits child care providers through the opportunity to increase income and grow their businesses by including military families.

Families taking part in the program will receive a $1,500 monthly stipend to help with child care expenses, Beshear's office said. The goal is to encourage retention in the armed forces.

"I am proud to be governor during a time when we are making child care more accessible to our hard-working military families," Beshear said.

