Miley Cyrus to perform at NCAA Men's Final Four in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Miley Cyrus is performing during March Madness in Indianapolis.

The pop star and actress will perform a tribute to frontline heroes during the NCAA Men's Final Four on Saturday, April 3. She will perform during the "Capital One Tournament Central" show in between the semifinal games.

According to a press release, Cyrus will perform several of her hits as a celebration of frontline workers and their continued service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.