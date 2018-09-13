LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo's veterinary staff performed an ultrasound on Mikki, the African Elephant that's 11 months pregnant.

Mikki has another 11 months left of her pregnancy. Her pregnancy was planned through artificial insemination. Elephant gestation is between 20 and 22 months.

Through monitoring Mikki's hormone data, the zoo concluded that Mikki conceived in October 2017.

Zoo officials expect her to give birth in mid to late summer of 2019.

This is Mikki's second pregnancy. In March 2007 she gave birth to Scotty, who died due to complications of colic.

If you're interested in seeing Mikki in person, the zoo is hosting a Sunset Safari from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!

Tickets are $35. That includes appetizers and special viewings of some of their African animal residents. There will also be a cash bar.

