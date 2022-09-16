x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Go to this local carwash to get your car washed for free

The free carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.
Credit: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!

The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A).

The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.

Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic Wash, which is a $27 value. 

Mike's Carwash representatives said they will also be collecting monetary donations to support the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Mike's Carwash is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

NOTE: The free Ultimate+Ceramic Wash is ONLY available at the Shelbyville Road location.

READ MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How to avoid gameday ticket scams

Before You Leave, Check This Out