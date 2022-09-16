Go to this local carwash to get your car washed for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!
The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A).
The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.
Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic Wash, which is a $27 value.
Mike's Carwash representatives said they will also be collecting monetary donations to support the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Mike's Carwash is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
NOTE: The free Ultimate+Ceramic Wash is ONLY available at the Shelbyville Road location.
