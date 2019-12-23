LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore making it official today as he's sworn in for his third-term.

He tells us over the next four years, he wants to build partnerships between local companies and the school systems to show students it's a place they can come back to after college.

"It's been a fun eight years and I'm looking forward to the next four," Moore said.



Today's ceremony at the Howard Steamboat Museum also included newly elected city council members.

