LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One of Louisville’s iconic restaurants is kicking off its 95th season on Jan. 24.

Seafood lovers can now head to Mike Linnig’s Restaurant on Cane Run Road. Their season always starts in late January and they remain open until the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Their business hours are as follows:

Always closed on Mondays

Late January, February, March, April, May, September, October, and November (last day is Sunday before Thanksgiving)

Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday noon-9 p.m.

During the warmer weather, their hours do change.

June, July and August



Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.'

Sunday noon-10 p.m.