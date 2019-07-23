LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Middletown Library has been allotted money to reopen by Metro Council, but library officials said they need a new site for $0 or a very low cost.



They have already moved their staff, as well as many books and materials to other sites. Reopening means getting new personnel, books and everything else needed to run the library. Just hiring a library moving company could cost as much as $10,000-30,000.



Right now, library officials are looking at potential sites and weighing options.

