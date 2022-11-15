Man faces additional charges in Cyclebar hidden camera case

During their investigation, police said they were able to identify another eight victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown Cyclebar is facing more charges.

Eddie Tsing Lam has been charged with an additional eight charges of voyeurism.

He was first charged in October, after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.

According to Lam's arrest citation, a Middletown Police Department officer recovered the device and saw footage capturing both genitalia and breasts of patrons

Documents say Lam told police that he had placed the same device in the same restroom a total of three times.

During their investigation, police said they were able to identify another eight victims.

Lam was released from custody on Nov. 12 after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

He is scheduled back in court Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

