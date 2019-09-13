LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The message "Words Matter" was spread throughout Newburg Middle School. Students wore shirts bearing the statement and discussed it with each other.

"Be careful what you say because you never know what another person is going through. So, we just want to spread positive words and be positive,” one student said.

They hope the lesson about kindness in heard in other JCPS schools and throughout the community.

