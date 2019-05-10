LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a deadly summer in the Louisville area, mothers who have lost their children to violence are urging the community to put the “Mics Up and the Guns Down.”

The goal of raising awareness of recent gun violence was addressed during a community festival in the Parkland neighborhood on Saturday.

Local musicians and comedians came out to spread the message of love over hate.

Families celebrated the day with food and games, but organizers of the event say it’s more than just a block party.

They say events like this is an example of what the community can do when it comes together.

“We’re taking back our community one step at a time with more than just one organization. We’re collaborating and let them know we don’t care, we’re going to continue to pick up our mics and let our voices be heard. We’re not going to let guns rule our community,” Leonard Boyd, a resident, said.

The group hopes to make Mics Up, Guns Down Festival an annual event that brings people together around a sense of community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.