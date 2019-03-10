LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Sick and tired of the violence is what a group of mothers who have lost a child to gun violence is saying and they’re hosting a Mics Up Guns Down Festival this weekend.

October 5, the festival on Kentucky Street will feature musicians, comedians, and family fun.



This is more than a block party and the organizers say they want this to be an example of what the community can do when it comes together.

The Mics Up Guns Down festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Kentucky Street between 26th and 28th Streets.

