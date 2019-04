LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pamela Heilmann, one of the few women in the country to be a master distiller at a major whiskey firm, is retiring in Louisville.

Michter's in Shively announced that it is saying goodbye to Heilmann on May 1.

In a business once dominated by men, Heilmann took over the country's oldest bourbon brand in 2013 and became the first woman since prohibition to be a member of the Kentucky Distillers Association.

Dan McKee will succeed Heilmann.