JCPS employee accused of groping men new faces charges in Jefferson County

Michael Mascardo, 57, is charged with 13 charges of sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School employee is facing several more charges of sexual abuse in Louisville after more men have come forward with allegations.

Michael Mascardo, 57, is now facing 13 charges of third-degree sexual abuse.

He was arrested by Oldham County Police on Jan. 12 after police received a report Mascardo was inappropriately touching men at a gas station parking lot while dressed as a woman.

Police say Mascardo went up to a man who was sitting in his vehicle and asked for directions with a map. When the man tried to help, Mascardo allegedly reached into the vehicle's open window and groped the victim.

At least three unreported incidents of an "identical nature" took place in the same area earlier last year.

Once Mascardo's mugshot was released to the public, several more victims came forward with similar allegations of abuse. Some of those took place in Jefferson County.

According to an arrest citation, police say five men described being abused by an "Asian female who was dressed in female clothes and a wig" while sitting in their vehicles.

Similar to the incidents in Oldham County, the victims alleged Mascardo walked up to their vehicle and asked for directions before placing a map on their lap, then rubbing their legs and genitals.

One of the victims was parked in a JCPS parking lot, where Mascardo was employed.

Carolyn Callahan with JCPS says Mascardo has been "reassigned" and "does not have any contact with students." Officials have not confirmed exactly what school he worked for.

According to police, during Oldham County Police's investigation, a backpack containing 17 pieces of women's clothing, a red wig and two large maps were found in Mascardo's car.

