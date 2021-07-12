LMPD asks public's help in locating missing man

Michael Ethington, 30, is known to be in the area of Clara Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Michael Ethington, 30, was last seen July 6 in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. He is known to be in the area of Clara Avenue.

Ethington is 5-foot-10 and about 145 pounds. His family said he might be in danger and fear for his safety. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.