LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe confirms they are responding to reports of shots fired at 35th St. and Banks St, the location of the Portland Kroger.

According to MetroSafe, one person is injured and they are believed to be the suspect. WHAS11's Jessie Cohen is reporting that a body is reportedly laying in the Kroger parking lot.

Just after 6:15 pm, a man called WHAS claiming to have family members inside the Kroger. He described a scene of people running from the area in panic.

Witnesses report hearing someone yell "he has a knife" before hearing gunshots.

WHAS11's Chris Williams reports witnesses and workers are being places on city buses.

WHAS has several crews at the scene. Check back frequently for updates on this breaking story.

