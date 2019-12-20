LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a bicyclist was struck at W. Manslick Rd. and Star Rest Dr.

The bicyclist was transported to transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who struck the bicyclist, left the scene. Police believe the car was a four-door dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

