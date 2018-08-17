LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was hit by a train late Thursday night.

According to police, officers received a call that a man had been struck by a train near Dixie Highway and Valley Station around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50's who was trapped under the train. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, per LMPD policy and no further details have been released at this time.

