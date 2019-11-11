LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, at 1:22 p.m. this afternoon a car accident occurred that may have involved an ejection of the drive.

The accident happened at the intersection of Distribution Drive and Greenbelt Highway in the PRP neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, Upon arrival emergency crews reported that they have a patient with critical injuries.

WHAS11 is heading to the scene now.

Stay with us as updates will be given as they are known.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.