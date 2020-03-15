LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, EMS is responding to an accidental shooting in the 4200 block of Lees Ln.

The person shot is a juvenile, MetroSafe says.

The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

WHAS11 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

