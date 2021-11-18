'There are tons of opportunities available.' | Nonprofit helping people find jobs to make a living wage

People want to get the best jobs they can, but they either can't afford to or find the time, so Metro United Way is trying to bridge that gap.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Louisville are struggling to make ends meet, and a lot of times it comes back to the availability of jobs offering living wages.

“They face a lot of challenges on the daily, one with being finding livable wage employment, finding adequate and safe housing, and then finding childcare,” said Johnecia Seay.

Seay, the adult services manager with Metro United Way, said she works with people every day, especially through the AcceLOUrate Savings program.

She said people want to get the best jobs they can, but they either can't afford to or find the time to search for the right fit, so Metro United Way is trying to bridge that gap.

“A lot of the time, a lot of folks are looking to gain skills and so we promote skills, training programs, that would help them kind of upskill in their current career," Seay said.

She stressed that this has to be a community-wide effort to help people make a living wage. She said she’s happy to see businesses in the Louisville area changing what they pay and the benefits they provide to better support their employees.

“I feel like there are some employers that are taking the lead, and are really saying ‘We have to change the way that we are doing our business, we have to change our hiring practice.’ And I think hopefully, for the job seekers, I think that they are now seeing that there are tons of opportunities available,” she said.

Seay said she often sends people to companies who publicly announce their wages and benefits like Amazon and UPS, who offer wages well above what’s considered a living wage as well as offer training opportunities to advance in their industry.

According to Metro United Way, the AcceLOUrate Savings program has helped 62 people secure employment within its first year. The program also helps individuals learn better saving and spending habits to improve their financial stability and future.

To learn more about the program, click here.

