Metro Public Works says COVID-19 affecting Solid Waste frontline staff

If you had yard waste pick up on Thursday and Friday, officials said that now has been shifted to Monday due to employees battling the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Louisville, Metro Public Works said the virus has affected some of its staff.

Metro Public Works released a letter on Twitter, explaining 30% of its frontline Solid Waste staff have been affected and it was highly unlikely routes that were supposed to be completed Thursday and Friday would not be finished Saturday.

However, department leadership were instructed to complete garbage and recycling routes.

The routes that were incomplete will be serviced on Monday, officials said.

Metro Public Works said this may cause delays in yard waste services next week but will continue develop action plans to address them.

Officials said, “the men and women of Solid Waste are dedicated to providing high level services to our citizens and will continue to do so even through the face of adversity.”

