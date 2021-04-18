Metro Police officer under investigation after video surfaces of him striking man during arrest

An officer was seen repeatedly punching a man being placed under arrest near Jefferson Square Park on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer is under investigation after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a protester.

The video captured and shared on Facebook, shows the arrest of 29-year-old Denorver Garrett on Sunday. The incident happened while they were arresting him for disorderly conduct but details regarding the event have not been released.

The clip shows the officer is attempting to place Garrett in handcuffs. When Garrett was forced to the ground with the assistance of other officers, a struggle ensued. During the video, the unidentified officer is seen punching Garrett four different times, breaking his glasses.

Chief Erika Shields released a statement Sunday night saying the incident “raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training.”

Shields said she expects officers to handle these incidents professionally and consistent with their training every time.

She said has directed a Professional Standards investigation into the officer’s conduct as well as the on-scene supervisor.

Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

