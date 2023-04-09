Metro Police enhances presence on 4 major roads

A new initiative is underway to reduce violent crime. The new strategy led by LMPD will bring an increased presence to areas where many businesses are open later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville’s most popular streets will have more of a police presence. It's part of an initiative to lower crime and increase public safety.

According to a release, LMPD officers will do walking patrols and traffic enforcement on Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue, Frankfort Avenue and Brownsboro Road.

The increased police presence is temporary and will end on Sept. 16.

Rick Bartlett, owner of Ricky B’s Café, hopes officers will stick around much longer.

"Why only two weeks?" he said. "It just seems like it would certainly benefit everyone that there will be more patrolling."



Including business owners and people living nearby.

"The residents particularly, I think should be thought about. If your business is encroaching on a person's home, whether that be loud noise or someone being shot near your home, I think more patrolling will certainly help,” Bartlett said.



Councilmen Ben Reno-Weber and Andrew Owens decided to increase patrols after hearing from residents during an August community meeting.

Along with violent crime, people living in busy areas said they're seeing a rise in disorderly conduct too.



“When you combine alcohol and humans, there have been issues for centuries,” Reno-Weber said. “[The] added element here is a lot of alcohol, late nights and guns, so that's making things more acute."

In the release, Reno-Weber and Owens hope the initiative leads to a drop in crime in all parts of the metro. Until then, Bartlett said he’ll embrace officers with open arms.

"I'll say thank you for your service, welcome to the neighborhood, ask them for their name, and tell them mine. Looking forward to [meeting] them," he said.



On top of enhanced patrols, Louisville’s Alcoholic Beverage Control unit is cracking down on excessive noise complaints.

Businesses can now face penalties if the ABC determines an unreasonably loud noise was heard from more than 50-feet away.

