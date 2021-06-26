After Metro Council's passing of the budget, LMPD looks for policing solutions

Looking towards solutions, three things have gained a lot of attention including overtime, pulling additional staff and their contract.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for solutions as the city is on track to be the most violent in Louisville’s history.

Looking towards solutions, three things have gained a lot of attention as Metro Council passed its most recent budget this week – overtime, pulling additional staff and the contract.

Metro Council approved the budget Thursday which included $9 million in overtime for the department.

Afterwards, Council President David James offered an amendment to provide an additional $4 million in overtime funds that led to a lengthy discussion. In the end, the council did not approve the funds.

A part of that discussion focused on bringing officers in from other local departments like Shively.

Chief Shields even pointed to that solution, but President James said it will not work.

“If you have an incident where one of those officers have to protect themselves and shoot somebody, and they may not for example have a body camera on because they are not required by their policies and procedures. That could create a whole different situation that we all don't want to have. So it's a situation we really have to think. The bottom line is that we really need more officers on our police department and that can't happen until we get that contract settled,” he said.

The current contract between Louisville and the police union expires on Wednesday.

A new contract is still in the works.

