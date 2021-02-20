Metro Police investigating alleged report of officer seen at downtown Louisville abortion clinic protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Louisville Metro Police are investigating allegation that an officer participated in an anti-abortion demonstration downtown.
A social media post on Twitter allegedly showed an officer and police cruiser parked in front of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of the state’s only remaining abortion clinics.
The "LvilleClinicEscorts" account is run by volunteers who escort patients and staff to and from the clinic.
LMPD officials responded to the tweet in a statement:
"It was brought to our attention that an employee may have participated in a protest or demonstration while in uniform and using an LMPD vehicle. We are investigating the matter and if it is determined that an employee engaged in such activities, they will immediately be placed on administrative reassignment while the investigation proceeds. It is essential that we maintain a posture of neutrality while representing the department and behavior contrary to this will not be tolerated."
