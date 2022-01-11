LMPD to resume response to all car crashes

The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service.

A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries.

The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An excerpt from the special order said the revision comes “due to the decrease in COVID-related cases and the desire to resume more of our normal duties.”

