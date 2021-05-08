Metro Parks to open two additional community centers, expand service to all ages in second phase

Metro Arts Center and Wilderness Road Senior Center are expected to reopen and will join the other 10 community centers that reopened in late March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second phase of reopening Metro Parks and Recreation community centers is set to begin Monday.

Metro Arts Center and Wilderness Road Senior Center are expected to reopen and will join the other 10 community centers that reopened in late March.

The centers are expected to open to residents of all ages from Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. an on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said their reopening protocols include mandatory masks, temperature checks and capacity limits for each center.

“We are excited to continue our phased reopening approach and safely welcome more participants back into our community centers,” Ben Johnson, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “I just want to remind people that we are still in a COVID environment so they will see some significant changes in how we operate and may not be able to participate in all of their favorite activities just yet.”

Since there will be capacity limits, officials want the public to call each center before making a visit.

Parks and Recreation are also accepting rentals for pavilions and shelters online starting Monday.

Here is a full list of centers:

enters open beginning Monday, May 10:

Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Avenue (502/361-5484)

Berrytown Community Center, 1300 Heafer Road (502/456-8148)

California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine Street (502/574-2658)

Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Court (502/456-3261)

Metro Arts Center, 8360 Dixie Highway (502/937-2055)

Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street (502/776-0913)

Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue (502/456-8122)

Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th Street (502/637-3044)

Shawnee Community Center, 607 S. 37th Street (502/775-5268)

South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Boulevard (502/574-3206)

Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue (502/775-6598)

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane (502/937-8802)

Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road (502/964-5151)

