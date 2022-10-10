Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrates closing on its 400th home

“Thankfully, LMHA assisted me every step of the way. I feel extremely blessed to own this home.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Housing Authority is celebrating a major milestone in its homeownership program, closing on its 400th home.

Tyese Stokes, a mother of two, who now owns a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

“This program takes dedication and hard work to complete,” she said. “Thankfully, LMHA assisted me every step of the way. I feel extremely blessed to own this home.”

The program allows Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing participants to use their subsidy toward a mortgage payment instead of rent.

To be eligible, participants go through counseling to learn about budgeting and home maintenance.

Launched in 1997, the program has provided tools to help homeowners tools to acquire, protect, and maintain the home as an asset and help families achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

Metro Housing residents who want to learn about the program can call their hotline at (502) 569-6060 extension 6960 or visit LMHA1.org and click the “Homeownership Program” link.

