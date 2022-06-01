Louisville landlords explain motivations behind evictions in latest report

Tony Curtis with the Metro Housing Coalition said he knows landlords must run a business, but he wants them to remember that tenants are real people who need homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest eviction report from Louisville shows a shocking disparity between the east end and west end, and it shows the impact larger real estate developers are having on an already fragile market.

The 2022 Metro Housing Coalition Report was used to get a better understanding of what motivates a landlord to evict someone.

Here’s how the process works; someone could violate their lease by not paying rent on time, which a landlord would then file for eviction in court. The hearing would be held and a judge would make a final ruling, either siding with the landlord or not.

The eviction would then be executed.

The lowest rent the surveyed landlords were charging was still more than $600.

The report found most of the time, landlords evicted tenants because of non-payment.

However, in the same survey, most landlords disagreed with the eviction ban during the pandemic.

Most said the moratorium was not a legitimate response to the public health crisis.

Nearly half the landlords said eviction is not a social problem, and instead view it as a business problem.

Tony Curtis with the Metro Housing Coalition said he knows landlords must run a business, but he wants them to remember that tenants are real people who need homes.

“People need houses over their heads in order to live, to stay healthy and safe,” he said. “And to be able to be productive citizens whether that be from an economic perspective, or to achieve educational outcomes for families.”

Curtis said solving the housing crisis in the metro will need to be a community conversation that includes landlords.

JPMorgan Chase helped fund and commission the research, and Regional Manager Paul Costel said housing is a key foundation of stability and health.

“Affordable housing and homeownership is a key factor to providing family stability, and in building generational wealth,” he said. “So this is out of reach for far too many households, and particularly those Black, Latino and Hispanic households.”

Many landlords said low-income people were evicted the most.

But there is only a “middle of the road” level of interest in eviction prevention.

The survey found many landlords didn’t see the contradiction between their making money and keeping tenants happy.

