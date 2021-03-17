Metro Health officials to monitor local businesses for COVID-19 violations during St. Patrick’s Day

Some businesses have decided not to take the risk and only provide carry out.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a normal year the Irish Rover along Frankfort avenue, would look a little different for St. Patrick's Day. As owner Siobhan Reidy explains, tradition has to be put on pause for the second year in a row. It's all come full circle.

"The shutdown literally happened a year ago today," Reidy said. "Now here we are back to St. Patrick's day and we just decided there was just no way we could do really anything that wouldn't risk having a big crowd."

They've revamped business with outdoor seating in the parking lot, and plenty of carry-out to stay in business. Unlike the last year, these seats won't be open tomorrow.

"Because we were just too afraid if it's weather like this, it could risk becoming a big crowd scene that we would have no control over," Reidy said.

This isn't the case for all local Irish Pubs and businesses. The health department warns not much has changed. You can still get COVID in public settings especially indoors and with close contact. Nicholas Hart, the Louisville Environmental Health Manager says we've got to follow the same guidelines that have been in place. They also will have teams monitoring businesses for COVID violations.

"When you go out into these groups, keep your distance when you're not seated, make sure you have a seat. Make sure you have a seat. Don't wander around establishments. And if you're moving from one place to another you still are required to have your face covering," Hart said. "We will have team members out tomorrow going back out to the facilities that we've already reached out to."

If you choose to go out be aware but if you're bringing the celebration home, places like The Irish Rover can help make it festive.

"You can definitely add a pint of Irish beer a pint of Guinness or Irish whiskey to your your carry out order," Reidy said.

Closing off seating certainly wasn't an easy decision for them, but as Siobhan says it was the only option to fully protect everyone.

"We and our staff are giving up a lot of money that we normally could make but we just didn't feel it was right at this particular point," Siobhan said.

