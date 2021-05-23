Demonstrators call out Israel's treatment of Palestine during march through downtown Louisville

Students for Justice in Palestine hosted the event. Many of its members whom are of Palestinian descent, called for freedom in Palestine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of University of Louisville students and other demonstrators marched their way through downtown Louisville on Sunday, speaking out against Israel’s treatment of Palestine.

Students for Justice in Palestine hosted the event. Many of its members whom are of Palestinian descent, called for freedom in Palestine.

The march ended at the steps of Metro Hall where various speakers shared their close connections with the decades-long conflict.

“Occupation is not fun, occupation is not acceptable, and life under occupation is a life of fear," Dr. Said Abusalem said.



Abusalem lived in Gaza before coming to Louisville, where he said the trauma ingrained itself in his life, down to a simple summer breeze.

The group had clear demands both locally and globally.

Here at home, they're calling on allies to boycott and divest from all corporations and institutions currently supporting Israel.

They are pressing Congressman John Yarmuth to pass two recently introduced bills which, among other things, prohibit the use of certain foreign-assistance funds to support the military detention, interrogation, abuse, or ill treatment of children.

Globally, they hope the International Criminal Court will investigate what they call humanitarian violations.

It was a message that resonated with a packed crowd of protestors, some of whom are eerily familiar with injustices in their home states.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.