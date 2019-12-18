LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville metro government hosted its first public forum Tuesday to brainstorm ways to improve safety and mobility along Broadway.

The "Broadway All the Way" project is part of the city's strategic 20-year plan to turn Broadway into a street that caters not only to drivers but TARC riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Local engineering firm Gresham Smith was chosen to lead the project.

Engineer Mike Sewell says he decided to start riding his bike to work when the stress of traffic began impacting his health.

"Traffic saved my life, it's one of those things where I realized the importance of doing my job as an engineer and balancing these modes of transportation and providing meaningful options that may entice others to get out of their car," Sewell said.

The firm will continue to gather feedback, develop a plan and test new ideas before presenting a final report and plan at the end of 2020.

Once the plan is complete, it will be used to apply for federal and state road construction funds.

