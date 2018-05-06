LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Last year was a busy year for Louisville Metro EMS. There were more than 4,000 dispatched calls for drug overdoses in the first six months of 2017.

But, Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman says it appears to be slowing this year. "Overdose calls for service are down 24 percent from this time last year, in the calendar year," he told Metro Council budget committee members.

Despite that drop, Meiman says he's working to recruit more employees, but he's having difficulty keeping them.

"There's burnout. We're looking at ways to accommodate employees from that. They're leaving for other EMS agencies. They're leaving to get out of the field and move on to something different," Meiman explained.

He admits he's short-staff, but found a way to boost morale. Meiman says he moved the majority of his employees to a 12-hour work day and its producing positive results. "They are working 84 hours in two weeks, but they are getting more frequent days off together. We are seeing people who feel healthier. The morale is up and you know what that does to the progress in the communication center," he said.

Meiman explained there were more than 1,400 job applicants last year and he's looking to continue workforce development by adding EMT and paramedic classes - all in an effort to improve public safety.

"We've aggressively looked at our recruiting strategies over the last year and it's worked," he said.

