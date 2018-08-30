LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- They are the first people you see when you call for help with your life is put in their hands.

EMT's and paramedics in Louisville Metro often work 12 and 16 hour days to keep up with the pace of emergencies.

"It takes a very special person to literally come to work every day to see death potentially all day long," said Louisville Metro EMS Director Jody Meiman.

Meiman says there is burnout, but with 42 recruits graduating from the EMT academy this week, mandatory overtime could be reduced. "When they want to leave after their 12-hour shift is over with, I want them to be able to do that," he told WHAS11.

Meiman says his department is also working on reducing response times. A 2016 report calculated Louisville Metro's time at 10:19 seconds on average, two minutes longer than the national average.

"With our high priority runs, we are just under nine minutes. Based on 2016, it was over 10 minutes, was their average of all of our responses. We are evaluating that and it does seem to get better," Meiman said.

Pay could be a factor in burnout, according to metro council Public Safety Committee members. EMT's starting pay is at $15.61 an hour. 911 operators start at $22.85. Meiman defended the difference in pay in collective-bargaining agreements.

"I think if we really wanted to do a good job in keeping good people, that pay is going to have to be raised to put it on par closer to what 911 operators are making. I don't know why they are making so much more," said Public Safety Committee chairwoman Jessica Green.

