'Culmination of a lot of hard work': 4 Louisville EMS workers promoted

Mayor Craig Greenberg promoted four Emergency Services personnel on Friday, saying "you save lives at your own risk."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg promoted four Louisville Metro Government EMS workers into new positions within Metro Emergency Services.

The four promoted were:

Mark Fuqua was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel.

Dallas Chesser and Harry Dozier III were both promoted to the rank of Major.

Joshua Ford was promoted to Captain.

Greenberg started his speech by thanking Emergency Services for their quick life-saving actions at Old National Bank during Monday's mass shooting.

"Your teams ran into the unknown and into the danger because that's what you all do, you help people, you save lives at your own risk," he said.

After the ceremony, Chesser told WHAS11 this promotion was the "culmination of a lot of hard work."

"We have a path to progression and I've always been driven towards that and everyone here has as well," Chesser said. "From an EMT to [a Field Training Officer] to a paramedic, and then you have sergeant and lieutenant, and here we are ultimately at major, so its the culmination of a lot of hard work and I'm really happy to be here."

Chesser said he's been with Louisville EMS for over eight years and it's the only department he's ever known.

