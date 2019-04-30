LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An EMS worker received recognition Tuesday for his efforts in helping others after a car ran into an ambulance on Broadway in February, killing two people.

EMS Sergeant Jeremy Rader received the meritorious service award after he responded to that scene three different times that night.

His managers say after he delivered a patient to the hospital, he came back and helped deliver one of their employees to the hospital that had also been injured.

After delivering that second patient, he didn’t have a ride to get back.

“The ambulance I took to the hospital the second time was not my original ambulance. I separated from it and took another crew. My original ambulance was actually still down on Broadway, so I chose to return on foot and I ran a couple of blocks back and I assisted with the last patients leaving the scene,” Rader said.

Sgt. Radar has been with the department since 2011 and graduated paramedic class in 2015.