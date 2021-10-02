Metro crews begin preparing for winter storm

Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials said the ice storm is the biggest concern for them more so than the snow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter weather preparations have been underway as a mixture of snow and ice is expect to hit area overnight into Wednesday.

Crews have been treating roads since Monday but are prepared to go around the clock through Thursday with 2,700 miles to cover on their routes.

Officials are keeping an eye out for slick spots as crews will tackle the main thoroughfares in the city first. They said that will be their priority more than the neighborhood streets. That way, emergency officials like fire and police can get to any areas as needed.

“We have over 200 people, we have over 100 trucks and as the mayor has said, we have thousands of tons of salt – so I believe that we’re in a position to be able to make the roads as safe as we can,” Vanessa Burns, director of Public Works said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said their workers will be out in their trucks beginning at midnight an they will work to keep the interstates clear.

Mayor Fischer also said during Tuesday’s briefing that Operation White Flag at homeless shelters are in effect. This happens when temperatures dip below 35 degrees.

He said the Salvation Army has set up a special, 400 capacity day camp for people affected by the cold weather.

Officials are reminding the public to not travel if it isn’t necessary over the next several days. However, if those do have to get out, keep space between salt trucks and be aware of the weather conditions in other areas as it can change quickly.

