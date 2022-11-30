'I saw the need': New Metro Councilmember aims to improve communication, infrastructure in west Louisville

Tammy Hawkins has already opened up a childcare center and foot mart in the Parkland neighborhood. She intends to build on this effort in her new role.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tammy Hawkins will be one of seven new faces on the Louisville Metro Council, starting in January.

What sets her apart from the rest, she says, is the disparities she's seen up close since moving to the city at 14 years old.

"I didn't actually have the best life. I know how it feels to have your lights cut off. I know how it feels to sleep on the floor," Hawkins said. "I can sit in any room. I can sit outside and talk to a homeless person. I can sit in the office and speak to the highest power."

Hawkins (D) will fill the District 1 Councilmember seat, overseeing areas in the west end like Parkland, Chickasaw and Park DuValle - neighborhoods that have major needs in childcare and food access.

Prior to running for the spot, Hawkins has been putting her fingerprints on west Louisville for years. She's opened two businesses right along 28th St. and Virginia Ave: Kids World Day Care and Parkland Neighborhood Food Mart.

"I saw there was a food desert," Hawkins said. "I'm very passionate about people. For the last 15 years, I saw the need."

They are obstacles Hawkins herself has had to overcome. She believes this awareness will allow her to empathize with people's concerns and act upon them.

"I have the attitude that I put on my pants the same way my constituents do," she said.

As far as her priorities on the Metro Council, Hawkins has goals to improve sidewalks and make streets safer - helping residents in the process of adding speed bumps where necessary.



But even beyond that, she tells WHAS 11 she wants to enhance the way city leaders communicate with the community. She says when folks in her district need help, they're often unaware certain services - specifically to assist the youth and seniors - even exist.

Hawkins says many don't receive the newsletters emailed out, either lacking the technology or internet service to stay in the loop.

She intends to fix this issue.

"I'm willing to take the extra step because I have the time to make sure they get that knowledge," Hawkins said. "Instead of sending out an E-letter, maybe going door to door."

She hopes the same authentic, people-skills she's used to get to this point will pay dividends within the Council chambers and in the community.

Hawkins tells us she's looking forward to working across the aisle with Republican Metro Councilmembers, too, even inviting them on tours into the district so everyone has a better understanding of what needs to improve.

The new Councilmembers will be sworn in on Jan. 2, 2023.

