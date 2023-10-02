Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur not seeking re-election

The councilman was first elected to represent District 4 in 2020, and he recently changed his party affiliation from democrat to independent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Councilman Jecorey Arthur announced Monday evening he will not be running for re-election.

In his district newsletter, he said while it is "bittersweet" he won't be a part of Metro Council anymore, he will be doing what he is truly passionate about: community organizing.

"I've always encouraged people to organize, but it's hard to lead by example while being inside of a political system that is set up to be disorganized, bureaucratic, and punitive," he said. "Everything we've been able to win since taking office has been powered by people, so we want to keep building that power no matter who's in office."

The councilman was first elected to represent District 4 in 2020, and he recently changed his party affiliation from democrat to independent.

The district includes Butchertown, California, Clifton Heights, downtown, Old Louisville, Parkland, Phoenix Hill, Portland, Russell, Smoketown, the Central Business District and East Market District.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.