LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's a seat Councilman Vitalis Lanshima hasn't taken since Aug. 9. He’s missed five full metro council meetings and 17 other meetings for the four committees he sits on. Those include:

• Planning, Zoning, and Land Design

• Public Works and Transportation

• Health and Education

• Committee of the Whole

Metro Council officials said it's been difficult to communicate with him, and now it's easier to see why.

"We need all of your prayers and support for the country for things to turn around and change,” District 21 Councilman Vitalis Lanshima said.

Lanshima said his native Nigeria is in trouble, which he saw firsthand when visiting this summer during Metro Council break. As for the lack of communication, he said his iPhone got reset a month ago and didn't start working until he returned to the United States on Oct. 2. Lanshima said he never planned to run for office but feels called to now and plans to run in the country's 2019 General Election.

"There are sacrifices that we make, and personally, if this is one of them that I have to make, then I have to make,” Lanshima said.

RELATED: Controversy surrounds new Metro Council member

He said he's not resigning because his council term ends in December, and he won't leave for Nigeria until Jan. 2019.

"I don't know why some people on metro council are so obsessed with me,” Lanshima said. "I do not understand why some metro council members have chosen to make me a target, which makes no sense."

Lanshima said some of the members upset with him have missed up to 26 meetings themselves. He also added that all of the meetings he missed were excused absences and ensured everyone his constituents concerns are still valued.

"Every single phone call that has been received in the office, and every single email that was sent to me were responded to. I don't know many constituents who are complaining about me not going to the meetings,” Lanshima said. "There are many things for us to be worried about in Louisville. Our constituents are in dire need of our help and our support. We do not have to be obsessed with me. The time has come. Things have happened. Move on."

However, WHAS11 found a different story in District 21.

RELATED: Vitalis Lanshima to fill vacant Metro Council seat

"If he's not coming back to his people, then the representation is poor,” concerned constituent Samuel Doepoh said.

The section of south Louisville is no stranger to controversial councilmen. Lanshima replaced longtime council member Dan Johnson last year after he was removed from office following sexual harassment allegations. He lost the primary in May but is still supposed to serve until the end of the year. His constituents called his absence from the district frustrating.

"You've got be at the meetings because how are you going to put in what I need if you're not listening to me and not going to meetings?" concerned constituent Ronald Whitt said. "It's bad because if I'm paying you to do something, you should be at the meetings and stuff because I was paid to go to meetings, and I went to them."

"I think it is sad. I think the councilman is distancing himself from the people, and the councilman should come back to his people because the people have concerns,” Doepoh said. "You can't miss 21 meetings as a councilman. You're either a councilman for the people, or maybe a councilman for himself."

Metro Council’s Government Oversight Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday night at 5:30 to question Councilman Lanshima about his recent absences. He said he'll be there, and he's ready to answer anything and defend his council position.

Lanshima said he will request a Democratic Caucus investigation if this committee doesn't drop the case. He also confirmed Wednesday afternoon he is registered to vote in Nigeria and said it's totally legal to both register and run for office even if you don't live in the country.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV