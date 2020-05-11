Metro Council to vote on proposed FOP contract

Critics said the contract needs to include reforms for increased transparency and accountability of officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The controversial Louisville Metro Police union contract is on the table for a deciding vote from Metro Council tonight.

The contract, a deal struck between the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and city officials, has critics saying there's not enough accountability for police in the proposal.

It includes a $10 thousand raise for officers and added benefits, which the FOP said are intended to help the department recruit and retain good officers.

Critics said the contract needs to include reforms for increased transparency and accountability of officers.

Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry has spoken in support of the contract and why she believes its necessary for officers to see that raise.

"A big issue that we have, if you look at the overview of situations where officers got in trouble, it's because they're out there working extra jobs, working overtime, working 20 hours a day to make ends meet,” Gentry said.

A group of protesters is outside of Metro Hall tonight urging council members to “vote no” on the proposed contract.

“Vote No to the FOP” protestors rally outside city hall against the proposed police union contract on the table for a vote by Metro Council tonight @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/rrVfIahxO9 — Tyler Emery (@TylerWHAS11) November 5, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.