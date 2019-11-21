LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council is expected to vote tonight on whether Churchill Downs will be allowed to permanently close part of S. 4th Street. The planning and zoning committee recommended it last week.

In an $8 million project, Churchill Downs wants to expand the backside by adding a new medical center for the horses and a quarantine area for sick horses.

Residents near that stretch of S. 4th Street do not want to lose any portion of the roadway.

WHAS will bring you the results of the vote tonight on NightTeam.

RELATED | Churchill Downs' $300M investment project includes hotel

RELATED | Churchill Downs to acquire Turfway Park

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.