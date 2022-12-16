Metro Council approves rezoning request for affordable housing near Prospect

The 178-unit development would be built off River Road past the Gene Snyder near a Kroger gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro council members signed off on a rezoning request for a controversial affordable housing development known as Prospect Cove Thursday night.

The 178-unit development would be built off River Road, past the Gene Snyder near a Kroger gas station.

Prospect residents were not happy with the proposal when first presented with it in 2016 and their feelings remain the same; the planning commission approved the plan in 2017, but Metro Council voted against it.

People in Prospect have expressed concerns about traffic, parking and the population increase.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.