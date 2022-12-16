x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Metro Council approves rezoning request for affordable housing near Prospect

The 178-unit development would be built off River Road past the Gene Snyder near a Kroger gas station.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro council members signed off on a rezoning request for a controversial affordable housing development known as Prospect Cove Thursday night.

The 178-unit development would be built off River Road, past the Gene Snyder near a Kroger gas station.

Prospect residents were not happy with the proposal when first presented with it in 2016 and their feelings remain the same; the planning commission approved the plan in 2017, but Metro Council voted against it. 

People in Prospect have expressed concerns about traffic, parking and the population increase.

Credit: Bobbi McSwine/WHAS-TV
People gathered at Kentucky Country Day School's Theatre to hear a proposal for affordable housing just outside of Prospect. Oct. 18, 2022.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out