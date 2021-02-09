Metro Council committee looking for public input on redistricting process

If you're interesting in sharing at Wednesday's committee meeting, you have to sign up within a two-hour window on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is in the process of redistricting the city and is looking for public input on the process.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and will accept 40 people from the community to speak. Speakers will have three minutes to share and can participate in-person or virtually.

The committee, led by Councilman Markus Winkler from District 17, will use the most recent U.S. Census data to reassess the boundaries of the 26 legislative districts in Metro Louisville.

Council President David James said the committee will use the public input to make sure the final product of the redistricting process fairly represents everyone.

If you would like to speak at this meeting, you can register using this link. Registration will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to meet five more times in 2021. It's unclear when the vote on the updated district lines will be held.

