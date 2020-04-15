LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council members are keeping a close eye on the economy and talk of a recession.

During a Tuesday meeting, members said they don’t believe elected officials are comfortable with opening things back up now.

They discussed starting a re-entry plan when the city is closer to reopening businesses.

Members also discussed spreading the word about help for small businesses.

Business owners can start the loan application process through their local bank or SBA.gov.

“SBA. Don’t disqualify yourself, let someone else disqualify you. No fee. No reason not to apply,” Steve Trager, a Republic Bank and Trust representative, said.

Trager warns it could take a few days to get a loan decision as 400 people were already working on applications.

Metro Council members and business leaders say you should apply for a loan whether you believe you qualify or not.

