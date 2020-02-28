LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council President David James won a legal fight against his primary challenger.

James' attorney, Todd Lewis, said the judge ruled Courtney Phelps ineligible to be on the ballot after a four-hour long hearing on February 27. James sued last month, arguing Phelps didn't live in district six.

Lewis said Phelps' name may still be on the May ballot, but there will be signs posted at the precincts informing people votes for him won't count.

In a statement, Phelps said:

If at first you don’t succeed, try try try again. This is the second time in 9 years, that I have been denied a seat on the Louisville Metro Council. Whereas I sat and stood alone in today’s hearing, Detective David James who as a cop, enforced Stop and Frisk on generations of black, brown and poor Louisvillians, came to court with an Army of lawyers and witnesses, and still could not fully win. I think that speaks to my strength and ability to represent my community free of big money, outside influences, and remain a man of the people. Not only am I proud to be a part of the resistance, I am even more ready to continue to grow, learn, develop and lead the city I have loved since birth.

