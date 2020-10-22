Metro Council president wants documents released in LMPD Youth Explorer Program investigation

The investigation, which was completed in 2018, began after members of the program accused two former LMPD officers of sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council President David James wants all documents related to the LMPD Youth Explorer Program investigation be released to the public. The resolution says the council believes the time has come for the complete findings to come to light.

The investigation, which was completed in 2018, began after members of the program accused two former LMPD officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, of sexual abuse. Those officers both reached plea deals on state and federal charges.