LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Near UofL this past Saturday, over four inches of rain was recorded. There were even higher amounts just nearby.

Flash flooding was reported throughout the city with a cab driver found submerged in his vehicle in a viaduct at 13th and Oak Streets.

"MSD has been telling us that for many years now we have major infrastructure issues," Metro Council President David James said.

Metro Council President David James says one of those issues is flooding at several viaducts where water can pool for hours when the drainage system is overwhelmed and can't pump it out.

"Our emergency first responders know that our fire trucks have a hard time getting to where they need to go because those viaducts flooding," he explained.

MSD can raise rates up to 6.9 percent each year, but it must have metro council approval for an increase above that.

But late last year, James' resolution to allow MSD to raise rates up to 9.9 percent for the next four years didn't get the approval of the majority of council members.

There are 34 viaducts in the city of Louisville. The rate increase would pay for upgrades on the 32-viaduct drainage and pumping systems controlled by MSD which would cost $435 million.

"I know that wages have not been keeping up with inflation and costs have continued to go up. So, we are trying to find the best way that we can do it with the least amount of impact on our citizens," James said.

James plans to introduce legislation this year that would better fund infrastructure needs allowing MSD to earmark money from rate increases to help pay for what he calls certain safety projects.

